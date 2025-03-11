Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 202,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

