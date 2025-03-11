Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 23,963 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This represents a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.