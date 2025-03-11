Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 28,866 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

