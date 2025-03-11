Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $664,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

