SWK (SWKH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SWK Stock Down 0.7 %

SWKH opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

