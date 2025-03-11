SWK (SWKH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SWK Stock Down 0.7 %
SWKH opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
