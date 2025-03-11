TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 125,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

