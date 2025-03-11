Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

THC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

