Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70. The firm has a market cap of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

