The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.78. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 68,619 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
