The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.78. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 68,619 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

