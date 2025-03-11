The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

