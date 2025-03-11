The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.15. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 17,638 shares trading hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
