The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.15. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 17,638 shares trading hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

