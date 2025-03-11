The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $15.55. The Weir Group shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 445 shares changing hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded The Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

