Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.74 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 137.90 ($1.78). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.81), with a volume of 5,301,810 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBOX. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.40).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. Research analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.