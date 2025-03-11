Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Triumph Financial worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

