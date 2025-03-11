Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.88 and traded as high as C$29.10. Tucows shares last traded at C$29.03, with a volume of 2,605 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$224.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

