US Bancorp DE Sells 3,430 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.6 %

EPC stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

