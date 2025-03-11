UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UWM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UWM by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 86,356 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UWM by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 149,216 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

UWM Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.