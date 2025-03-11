Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

