Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

