Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of ATI worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in ATI by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

