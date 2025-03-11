Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Post worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Post by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE:POST opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

