Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TopBuild by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.78.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $288.31 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.97 and its 200 day moving average is $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.