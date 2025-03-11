Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 108,046 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 335,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,451.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,257 shares of company stock worth $44,034,967. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

