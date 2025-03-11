Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 68,956 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Graphic Packaging worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

