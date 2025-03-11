Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

