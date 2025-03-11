Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 63.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.