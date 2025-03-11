Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

