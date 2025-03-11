Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $73,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

