Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

