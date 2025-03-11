Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of AZEK worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,255,149.80. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,151 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

