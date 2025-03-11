Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $221,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $693,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

