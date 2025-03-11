Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.85 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Vaxcyte worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,610.98. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,258. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

