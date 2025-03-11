Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Royal Gold worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

RGLD opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

