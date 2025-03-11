Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.26 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Truist Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 207,993 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

