Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $26,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

