Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,407,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,893.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,882.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,860.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,665.71 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

