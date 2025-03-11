Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 375,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

