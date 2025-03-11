Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $25.98 Million in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,792,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,179,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth $13,777,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CURB opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

