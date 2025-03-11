Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CDW worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $164.98 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.00. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

