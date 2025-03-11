Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,336 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

VOYA opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

