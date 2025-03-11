Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,626 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

