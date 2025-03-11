Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 356,456 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 691,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 254,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $794.10 million, a PE ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

