Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 295.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Glj Research dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

