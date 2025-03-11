Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $25,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,784,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 297,144 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 979.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 247,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 220.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

