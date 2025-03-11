Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

