Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 118,682 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of AAON worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAON by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AAON by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

AAON Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

