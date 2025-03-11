Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,209,821 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Payoneer Global worth $29,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

