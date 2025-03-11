Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 129,457 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after buying an additional 3,384,230 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

