Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,309 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock worth $34,053,879. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NBIX stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

