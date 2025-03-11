Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $8,612,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $312.80 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.06 and its 200 day moving average is $320.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

